Vampire flicks to Oscar-nominated dramas: Movies and TV shows filmed in Redbridge

Published: 8:00 AM September 7, 2021

The stars and director of Another Year, set in Wanstead, at its Cannes Film Festival premiere. - Credit: PA/Fiona Hanson

Struggling to decide what to put on the telly tonight? Why not watch something filmed in Redbridge?

From Monty Python-penned comedies to Oscar-nominated dramas, here are some of the movies and TV shows that were shot in Redbridge over the years.

Another Year

Oscar-nominated comedy-drama Another Year (2010) was partly filmed in Wanstead.

The film tracks the relationship of married couple Tom and Gerri Hepple – played by Jim Broadbent and Ruth Sheen – over the course of four seasons.

An address on St Margaret’s Road was used as the location for Tom and Gerri’s home

The film was a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and writer/director Mike Leigh was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Dead Cert

Aldersbrook Cemetery in Wanstead served as the location for scenes in British vampire horror Dead Cert (2010).

The film – which stars Jason Flemyng, Danny Dyer, and Dexter Fletcher – is a cross between a traditional vampire flick and a cockney gangster movie.

However, neither critics nor audiences were impressed, according to Rotten Tomatoes – the film has a 14 per cent audience score on the website.

Patiala House

A cul-de-sac in Woodford Green was turned into a hive of activity in 2010 when Bollywood descended on the town as part of the production of Patiala House.

The Hindi-language film, starring the late Rishi Kapoor, used Meadway as a stand-in for Southall, telling the story of Ghattu Patiala as he grows up in the Ealing town dreaming of playing for England in the Cricket World Cup.

Released in 2011, the film featured cameos by ex-England cricketers including Nasser Hussain, Graham Gooch, David Gower and Ian Botham.

The Church of St Mary the Virgin in Wanstead which featured in the BBC drama Taboo with Tom Hardy - Credit: Archant

Great British Bake Off

This iconic baking series was originally meant to move location from week to week.

After the logistics of this proved challenging in season one, the show settled down at Valentines Mansion in Valentines Park.

The show moved on to Somerset for subsequent series, but returned to the country house in Ilford for some special episodes.

Taboo

In BBC drama Taboo (2017), The Church of St Mary the Virgin in Wanstead serves as the backdrop for James Delaney’s (Tom Hardy) return from the dead.

Created by Peaky Blinders showrunner Steve Knight, Taboo explores the dark side of 19th century London, following adventurer Delaney who returns to England from Africa to settle scores with his former employer, the East India Company (EIC).

As it happens, the church - designed by Thomas Hardwick and consecrated in 1790 - hosts the grave of an EIC governor, Sir Josiah Child, who was also the owner of Wanstead House.

Clock Court, formerly Wanstead Hospital - Credit: Archant

Doctor in the House

Wanstead Hospital was used for external shots in Doctor in the House, a 1969 TV comedy with episodes written by Python's Graham Chapman and John Cleese.

In 1996, the hospital was converted into the Clock Court apartment complex, named for the hospital’s iconic clock tower.

Grandma’s House

More recently, Simon Amstell’s sitcom Grandma’s House – which ran from 2010-2012 – used a house in Clayhall for its exterior establishing shots.

Amstell, who wrote the series, plays a version of himself, with each episode taking place inside the eponymous grandma’s house.

BT, McDonald’s, M&S adverts

The borough has also featured as a backdrop for TV advertisements including for BT and McDonald’s.

In 2005, Marks and Spencer used a snow-dusted Ilford Town Hall for that year’s edition of the retail giant’s Christmas advert.