Revealed: The most popular baby names in Redbridge last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Sofia and Muhammad coming out top in Redbridge.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 30 girls named Sofia - an alternative spelling of Sophia - which was also the third most popular name in London.

Topped by Olivia, that list shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

Muhammad, given to 91 boys in Redbridge, was also the most popular name for boys in London.

Noah came close behind in second, with classic names such as Alexander, George, David and Daniel all making the top 10.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.