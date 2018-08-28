Search

South Woodford Mosque raises more than £800 for charity and donates hundreds of food parcels over festive period

PUBLISHED: 10:20 28 December 2018

Dr Fahim delivering his lecture. Photo: South Woodford Mosque

Dr Fahim delivering his lecture. Photo: South Woodford Mosque

South Woodford Mosque

South Woodford Mosque rounded off its festive period with a talk about the importance of Jesus and Mary in Islam.

Hundreds of items of food were donated to the mosque to be given to homeless shelters across Redbridge. Photo: South Woodford MosqueHundreds of items of food were donated to the mosque to be given to homeless shelters across Redbridge. Photo: South Woodford Mosque

It topped off the mosque’s charitable activities after raising £870 for Macmillian Cancer Support and donating hundreds of food parcels as a part of its collection for homeless shelters over the last few weeks.

The talk by the mosque’s chairman Dr Mohammed Fahim discussed the birth of Mary and her revered status, the virgin birth of Jesus, his travels and miracles, as well as differences in Islam to the widely known nativity story being performed at schools around the country.

Dr Mohammed Fahim said: “Many people are unaware of the revered status of Mary and Jesus to Muslims. Jesus was an important prophet and messenger in Islam, and we can use this time of year to reflect on his teachings and life.

“His charity, generosity and care for the poor are key lessons reflected in the Mosque’s recent local activities. We hope to continue more of this good work in 2019.”

