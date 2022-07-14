A fire broke out in a mid-terraced house in Mortlake Road, Redbridge, this afternoon - Credit: Google

A woman was treated by paramedics this afternoon after a fire broke out at a house in Ilford.

Three adults and a child left the mid-terraced property in Mortlake Road just after 1pm today - Thursday, July 14 - before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

A significant part of the ground floor and part of the roof was destroyed by the fire, according to the LFB.

One woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation and burns.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Crews from Ilford, Stratford, Dagenham and Plaistow attended the scene.