Majority of readers against Redbridge Council fining motorists who drive past schools during drop offs

More than three quarters of Recorder readers are against Redbridge motorists being fined for driving past a school during collection and drop off times.

In a scheme launched by Redbridge Council to combat “toxic air”, roads leading to Saints Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary School (SSPP), Gordon Road and Gordon Primary School, Golfe Road, will be closed to traffic at the start and end of the school day.

Anyone that enters the “closed street” during the peak times will be identified by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

If the scheme goes well it will be rolled out to more schools in the borough.

The Recorder asked readers for their view and a massive 77.16per cent were against the plans.

One social media user said: “This, like many knee jerk reactions, doesn’t really address the issue.

“Will people stop bringing their kids to school by car? No.

“Will it just mean the surrounding roads to this closure are clogged up and affected? Yes.

“It all looks nice in theory and on paper but in reality it causes a domino effect which exacerbates the problem further. Firstly you need to ask why so many cars are used for drop off and start addressing issues from that point.

“Instead of fining families, why not think of a more positive way to address the issue, what is it parents need? A school bus system? To be allocated schools which are local to them? Free or discounted cycles for parents and kids to promote other methods of travelling to school? What is the actual underlying root issue that needs to be solved.”

Another user added: “Making money out of the wrong people once again!”

While another Facebook user said: “Let’s fine all residents for breathing.”

However, 22.84pc of respondents said they supported the scheme.

“While I understand it’s annoying to some I believe it’s good for the children,” said one social media user.

Another questioned whether children should be dropped off in cars at all: “Make them walk – I did.”