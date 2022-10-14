Four more Redbridge schools join School Streets scheme

A scheme that applies traffic restrictions around schools at the start and end of the school day is being expanded to four more sites.

Redbridge Council confirmed Highlands Primary School in Ilford, Manford Primary School in Chigwell, Farnham Green Primary School in Seven Kings and Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Primary School in Wanstead are the newest additions to the School Streets programme.

This will happen from October 31, a council spokesperson said.

The scheme is already in place at seven schools across the borough.

It prevents vehicles from entering the streets around each school for an hour at the start and the end of each school day during term-time.

Council leader Jas Athwal said children's safety "is at the heart" of the School Streets scheme.

He added: "I am pleased to see the addition of four more schools to the programme.

“With calmer and quieter streets during school pick-up and drop-off times, children will be able to walk, scoot and cycle more safely to and from school.”

According to the council, letters have been sent out to all residents and businesses located in one of the zones.

Residents and businesses located within a zone are entitled to a free vehicle exemption allowing them to enter the area during restricted times but must apply for this.

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome the new additions to Redbridge’s School Streets programme, and want to thank those that will be adjusting their travel route around these schools or are planning to use greener modes of transport to support the initiative."

She said the schemes encourage healthier travel choices and make journeys to school safer for children.

“Across the borough, we provide schools with a wide range of support to improve air quality, active travel and road safety, including cycle training, pedestrian skills training, and behaviour change activities," Cllr Blackman continued.

"These encourage pupils and their parents to walk, cycle and scoot to school rather than being driven.

“These schemes can also help tackle climate change by encouraging active travel and reducing emissions.

"It takes all of us working together to create a cleaner and greener Redbridge that we can enjoy now and for future generations.”

For more information and to apply for an exemption, visit redbridge.gov.uk/roads-and-pavements/redbridge-school-streets/.