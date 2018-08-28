Hello matron: There could be more nurses in Redbridge after Goodmayes staff bank secures £850,000 grant

.The company received a cash injection to grow their agency. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

There could be more nurses in the borough after a Goodmayes health recruitment agency won an £850,000 funding package.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Healthcare locums staff. Picture:Big Partnership London Healthcare locums staff. Picture:Big Partnership

London Healthcare Locums, based in Green Lane, was awarded thousands of pounds by NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to “support future growth”.

The company already supplies more than 500 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants to 18 NHS trusts and private sector clients across London and Essex and has a further four partnerships with other trusts in the pipeline.

London Healthcare Locums plans to use the six-figure funding to support its expansion and recruitment both in the UK and overseas, as well as plans to introduce domiciliary care professionals to its workforce portfolio.

The business also aims to set up a call centre early next year to assist with compliance, initially creating a further five jobs, and to purchase permanent premises later in the year.

Founded by Doctor Naeem Aslam in 2014 to provide flexible staffing solutions to the NHS and independent healthcare clients, the company has grown significantly and now has an estimated annual turnover of £6million and a team of 20 staff.

“Our goal has always been to become a global healthcare recruitment company and thanks to the flexible funding package and support from Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance and NatWest, the business will be able to achieve its maximum potential in the coming years,” said Dr Aslam

“We hope to continue to build on our reputation of providing first-class medical staff to our valuable clients.”

The finance package for London Healthcare Locums was supported by Sharad Verma, NatWest business growth enabler, Manveer Dugun, NatWest relationship manager and Asif Mohammed, business development manager at Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance.

Sharad said: “The funding and the NatWest bank account we have provided will help London Healthcare Locums in its next stage of growth and we look forward to continuing to support Naeem and the team as they develop the business.”

For more information about the company visit: lhlocums.co.uk