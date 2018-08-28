Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hello matron: There could be more nurses in Redbridge after Goodmayes staff bank secures £850,000 grant

PUBLISHED: 13:20 10 January 2019

.The company received a cash injection to grow their agency. Picture: PA

.The company received a cash injection to grow their agency. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

There could be more nurses in the borough after a Goodmayes health recruitment agency won an £850,000 funding package.

London Healthcare locums staff. Picture:Big PartnershipLondon Healthcare locums staff. Picture:Big Partnership

London Healthcare Locums, based in Green Lane, was awarded thousands of pounds by NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to “support future growth”.

The company already supplies more than 500 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants to 18 NHS trusts and private sector clients across London and Essex and has a further four partnerships with other trusts in the pipeline.

London Healthcare Locums plans to use the six-figure funding to support its expansion and recruitment both in the UK and overseas, as well as plans to introduce domiciliary care professionals to its workforce portfolio.

The business also aims to set up a call centre early next year to assist with compliance, initially creating a further five jobs, and to purchase permanent premises later in the year.

Founded by Doctor Naeem Aslam in 2014 to provide flexible staffing solutions to the NHS and independent healthcare clients, the company has grown significantly and now has an estimated annual turnover of £6million and a team of 20 staff.

“Our goal has always been to become a global healthcare recruitment company and thanks to the flexible funding package and support from Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance and NatWest, the business will be able to achieve its maximum potential in the coming years,” said Dr Aslam

“We hope to continue to build on our reputation of providing first-class medical staff to our valuable clients.”

The finance package for London Healthcare Locums was supported by Sharad Verma, NatWest business growth enabler, Manveer Dugun, NatWest relationship manager and Asif Mohammed, business development manager at Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance.

Sharad said: “The funding and the NatWest bank account we have provided will help London Healthcare Locums in its next stage of growth and we look forward to continuing to support Naeem and the team as they develop the business.”

For more information about the company visit: lhlocums.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

#includeImage($article, 225)

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

#includeImage($article, 225)

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Maud’s milestone means equal distance for men and women

East London Runners ladies cross-country

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford youngsters are cross-country champions

The winnig Ilford under-17 Essex county title winners with vet Tony Nixon who was part of the last winning team back in 1965

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hello matron: There could be more nurses in Redbridge after Goodmayes staff bank secures £850,000 grant

.The company received a cash injection to grow their agency. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists