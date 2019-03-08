Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Plans have been submitted to demolish Paddy Power in Ilford and build an 18-storey and a 10-storey block of flats, with commercial space at the bottom.

Redbridge Council hopes to build 117 homes in total which will be privately and socially rented.

Of the private housing, 32 are set to be one-bedroom flats, 32 are two-bedroom, one is a three-bed and there will be 16 bedsits.

Of the social housing, 16 will be one-beds, 17 will be two-bed and three will be three-bedroom units.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) previously raised objections to the project and said even if Redbridge Council's planning committee approves the building, the Mayor of London will have the final say.

However, it did mention that the objections raised could be "remedied".

"As currently proposed the scheme fails to deliver the highest standard of design quality required to justify its high density which is currently unacceptable," a GLA spokeswoman said.