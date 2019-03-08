An extra 110 planes a day could fly over Redbridge if City Airport expansion plans go through

City Airport has released proposals for an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.Picture: Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images

The borough might have to put up with increased noise in the evenings and weekends if London City Airport (LCA) is expanded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angry Redbridge residents popped across to Waltham Forest on Tuesday, July 30 to attend a meeting with LCA representatives about proposals for an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.

The plans would also introduce flights over the weekend and in the evening with 110 more take-offs scheduled every day.

Wanstead Village Councillor Paul Donovan questioned why there had not been a consultation meeting scheduled for Redbridge residents and also raised environmental concerns about the expansion.

"There are four councillors and a lot of residents from Redbridge here in Waltham Forest tonight to hear what is happening in our borough, this is not good enough," Cllr Donovan told the LCA representatives.

"Your own consultation paper states that the London airports will be at full capacity - including Heathrow with a third runway - by the 2030s - excluding Stansted.

"London City Airport's data suggests your business passenger traffic has flatlined, whilst leisure has increased.

"This means the expansion is just about putting more and more air traffic up above us. It is not sustainable."

You may also want to watch:

Wanstead Park's Cllr Sheila Bain also questioned the way in which the consultation was being conducted, saying there was a lack of publicity, particularly in Redbridge, as to how to take part.

Liam McKay, director of corporate affairs at LCA, confirmed there will now be a meeting in Redbridge.

He also pointed out the airport did not have to consult.

Another resident inquired if the LCA representatives had children.

She asked were they not concerned about the future for those children, with the sort of damage being done to the planet by flying.

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer welcomed the willingness of LCA to consult and come to the meeting with residents.

However he pointed out that the skies over his constituency were already "overcrowded with planes" and these proposals would simply make things worse.

A petition against London City Airport expansion has amassed more than 750 signatures.

To take a look visit chng.it/X6gss942