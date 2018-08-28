Mont Rose College staff in Ilford ‘delighted’ following inspection praise

Staff and pupils at Mont Rose College are celebrating the Christmas period with even more jubilation than normal after the institution earned rave reviews following an inspection.

The Cranbrook Road college recently underwent a Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) monitoring visit, which looked in detail at all of its higher education provision.

During their inspection in October, inspectors found that Mont Rose is making commendable progress, continuing to monitor, review and enhance its higher education provision.

The college’s good practice has been maintained and extended, with a range of external reference points to support and enhance academic standards and teaching quality being firmly in place.

The QAA team commented especially on the strengths of the admissions and assessment processes and procedures and the highly effective engagement with external reference points to ensure rigorous and robust quality assurance and enhancement.

Bilal Sheikh, principal and chief executive of the college, said: “I am delighted with this result.

“Mont Rose has maintained and developed its commitment to continuous improvement across all its activities.

“The staff have worked hard to implement all the positive feedback from the QAA’s 2017 visit.

“Our strategic and innovative processes enable students to enhance their academic skills and subject knowledge.

“Staff are supported as part of our programme of continuous professional development. We now have a research centre and exciting plans for collaboration with Buckinghamshire New University.”

Sayeda Zain, director of academics, added: “It was especially pleasing to hear that students who met the QAA team were enthusiastic about their experiences at the college.

“We are passionate about their personal, professional and academic development.

“MRC staff are also keen to support students in their research and future employability.

“The college uses a range of methods to ensure best teaching practice across the board. We involve the students in many of the processes. And our student retention is getting better all the time.”