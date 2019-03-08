Search

Mont Rose College in Ilford celebrates fifth graduation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 July 2019

Some 200 students graduated from Mont Rose College, based in Ilford, last week. Picture: Preya Oukabay

Some 200 students graduated from Mont Rose College, based in Ilford, last week. Picture: Preya Oukabay

Archant

Mont Rose College in Ilford celebrated its fifth graduation ceremony on Friday (June 28), honouring the achievements of more than 200 students.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in central London.

The graduates were presented with their diplomas and - those with outstanding grades and attendance - awards for their performance.

The event was presided by Professor Nick Braisby, vice chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University. The other notable guest was deputy lieutenant of Greater London, Thomas Chan.

The graduates wore the traditional gowns in Mont Rose College colours and also had the chance to have a stroll around the surroundings of Westminster.

The day finished with a hat-throwing group photograph and a banquet of food and drinks.

Mont Rose College congratulates all its graduates for their tremendous commitment towards their studies.

Founded in 2006, Mont Rose College is a further education and higher education provider, offering courses in subjects such as business and hospitality.

