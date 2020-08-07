Search

Monday deadline for objections to 5G mast near Chigwell’s Manford Way Park

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 August 2020

More than 200 people have objected to a proposed 5G mast near Chigwell's Manford Way Park. Picture: Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks

Archant

More than 200 people have objected to a proposed 5G mast near to Chigwell’s Manford Way Park.

The crux of the campaign — set up by resident Caroline Porter — is that the mast, at 18 metres, will be too high.

Objectors are concerned that the “imposing design” will adversely affect the appearance of the surrounding area, as well as prove an eyesore for nearby residential buildings and schools.

The campaign explains that while the installation of masts is allowed, Redbridge Council can refuse elements of the proposal by Hutchison 3G UK Ltd, such as siting and appearance.

As of yesterday (August 6), 74 online objections had been received, alongside 130 in paper form.

Caroline is eager to reach 300 objections by Monday’s (August 10) deadline.

For further information, visit the campaign’s Facebook page.

To object, follow this link and click ‘Comment on this Application’.

