'Hairdryer covered by a duvet' to blame for Redbridge flat fire

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:55 AM December 11, 2021
Updated: 9:57 AM December 11, 2021
The fire broke out in a block of flats in Monarch Way, Newbury Park

The fire broke out in a block of flats in Monarch Way, Newbury Park - Credit: Google

A hairdryer covered by a duvet is thought to have caused a fire in a block of flats in Redbridge.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the blaze in Monarch Way, Newbury Park, at 11.40am on Thursday (December 9).

About 35 fire fighters using five fire engines had the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Part of a third floor flat was damaged.

Two people left the flat before the Brigade arrived, and there were no reports of any injuries. 

The cause of the fire is believed to be a hairdryer left on the bed and covered by a duvet, which caught light to bedding.

A LFB spokesperson said: "Hairdryers, hair tongs, and straighteners can get extremely hot, so it’s very important to remember to switch them off and leave them to cool on a heat proof surface.

"You should never cover them with any materials such as bedding or clothes as these can easily catch light."

Fire crews from Hainault, Romford, Woodford, Stratford and Leyton fire stations were at the scene.

