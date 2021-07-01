South Woodford Mosque: 'Be just, without fear or favour'

Opinion

"God commands you to return things entrusted to you to their rightful owners, and when you judge between people you judge with justice. Surely how excellent is the teaching which He gives you, for God hears and sees all things." 4:58

And in 4:135, God says: "O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to God, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your relatives, and whether it be (against) rich or poor, for God can best protect both.

"Don't follow the lusts (of your hearts), lest you swerve, and if you distort (justice) or decline to do justice, surely God is well-acquainted with all that you do."

Justice is one of God's attributes. To stand firm for justice is to be a witness to God, even if it is detrimental to our own interests as we conceive them or the interests of those who are near and dear to us.

Some people may be inclined to favour the rich, because they expect something from them. Some people might be inclined to favour the poor because they are generally helpless. Partiality in either case is wrong. Be just, without fear or favour.

To do justice and act righteously in a favourable or neutral atmosphere is meritorious enough, but the real test comes when you have to do justice to people who hate you or to whom you have an aversion.

But no less is required of you by the higher moral law, as God states in verse 5:8: "O you who believe! Stand out firmly for God, as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others to you make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just; that is next to piety, and fear God for God is well-acquainted with all that you do."