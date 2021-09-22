News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

Spiritual view: 'Islamic faith demands action against climate change'

Logo Icon

Mohamed Omer, Gardens of Peace, Ilford

Published: 4:45 PM September 22, 2021   
Prime minister Boris Johnson (left) and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the next COP26 UN Cl

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the COP26 UN Climate Summit - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

We are all witnessing the change in climate over the years and hearing about so many tragic incidents occurring due to climate change giving rise to flooding, bush fires, extreme heat, drought and melting of the glaciers and ice caps.

Pollution levels are rising exponentially and all efforts to curtail said levels are seemingly unable to make a dent.

With the UN COP26 conference in November happening this year in Scotland, it is important that there is agreement to tackle this critical issue.

For Muslims, we need to look no further than the Quran for guidance.

There are approximately 200 verses concerning the environment. Muslims are taught that “greater indeed than the creation of man is the creation of the heavens and the earth”.

You may also want to watch:

The reality is that very few things could be more Islamic than protecting God’s precious creation: the earth.

Mohamed Omer says we have a moral obligation to obey Covid regulations.

Mohamed Omer says we are obliged to take care of the planet - Credit: Archant

The prophetic tradition is also as rich in references regarding our accountability as Muslims to act as stewards of the environment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers
  2. 2 Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new coffee shop in Redbridge
  3. 3 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
  1. 4 Homebuilder steps back from proposals over rising projected costs
  2. 5 'Last of a dying breed': Ilford pub scoops readers' vote honour
  3. 6 Ilford care home nominated for two national awards
  4. 7 Three new items Redbridge residents can recycle
  5. 8 Council seeks public input after York Road anti-social behaviour concerns
  6. 9 Valentines Park bench dedicated to couple described as 'pillars of community'
  7. 10 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash

Stewardship prescribes that humans learn to live in harmony with, rather than work against, nature. As the Prophet Muhammad said: "The world is sweet and lush, and verily Allah has made you stewards in it, and He sees how you acquit yourselves."

It is clear that environmental awareness and the protection of natural resources is an integral part of Islam. There is a delicate balance on the earth and as Muslims, we are obligated to preserve this balance.

Let us all play our part, no matter how little, in saving our planet.

We owe this to the next generation.

An instant and thorough review is called for. We simply cannot continue in this manner without irreversible changes.

Climate change is a part of the political conversation like never before; awareness isn’t what is required. We require action. Our faith demands this. Our humanity demands it.

Climate Emergency
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to reports to a man who had fallen in New North Road yesterday (Thurs) afternoon

Metropolitan Police

Man dies after fall near Hainault station

Daniel Gayne

person
Christopher Lawrence

Crime

Chigwell child sex offender who posed as teen online jailed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at the junction with Beal Road.

Metropolitan Police

Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Knife Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford

Daniel Gayne

person