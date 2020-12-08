Search

Hear, here! Mobile hearing aid repair service comes to Redbridge after high demand

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 December 2020

Andrew Goodwin from Jewish Deaf Association has helped more than 600 people through his mobile hearing-aid repair service. Picture: JDA

Archant

The Jewish Deaf Association charity has expanded its mobile hearing aid maintenance and repair service to cover Redbridge after surging demand.

With services closed and nowhere to receive help with hearing aids, the JDA set up a mobile service for anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing, of all faiths and backgrounds.

Care service manager Andrew Goodwin and two trained volunteers have so far helped more than 600 people.

JDA chief executive Sue Cipin said: “At this time, when hearing aid users really need support which is not available from NHS contracted providers, JDA is once again filling a gap that no other organisation is prepared to fill.

“In response to requests, we have now extended the service to Redbridge and surrounding areas, as they had no service there and people were desperately in need of hearing aid support.”

To book a visit or for more information email gabrielle@jdeaf.org.uk or call 020 8446 0214.

