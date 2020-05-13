Search

Advanced search

Maureen Lipman leads lockdown cook-along highlighting small acts of kindness from Buenos Aires to Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 May 2020

The event was hosted by charity Mitzvah Day.

The event was hosted by charity Mitzvah Day.

Archant

Actress and TV personality Maureen Lipman was joined by 400 people of all faiths and backgrounds for a lockdown cook-along to help someone in need.

The event was hosted by charity Mitzvah Day. Picture: Yakir ZurThe event was hosted by charity Mitzvah Day. Picture: Yakir Zur

Maureen was joined by an imam, a reverend, two rabbis, an MP, and a BBC Radio star as part of the event on Tuesday (May 12), via Zoom and Facebook Live.

It was part of the new Every Mitzvah Matters interfaith volunteering scheme created by the charity Mitzvah Day.

The initiative is intended to highlight and encourage how even the smallest everyday acts of kindness that people do for each other can be transformative for both the receiver and the giver, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Maureen made a special bean and barley soup for her neighbour Niku. Picture: Yakir ZurMaureen made a special bean and barley soup for her neighbour Niku. Picture: Yakir Zur

Those cooking could either follow Maureen’s special bean and barley soup recipe or make something of their own choice, using whatever ingredients they had in the house.

Participants then gifted the dish as an act of kindness – whether to a vulnerable or elderly neighbour or an isolated family member who would appreciate the personal touch of a home-cooked meal.

You may also want to watch:

Maureen made her soup for Niku, a Romanian neighbour who can cook only by microwave and has few amenities.

She said: “Whenever the pterodactyls who circle my terrace decide to simultaneously dump on the top of my car, Niku gets out the power hose, thus allowing me to see through crusted windows.

“My rich protein layered soup is my thank you for his kindness and a recognition that life is not universally kind to everyone equally.”

Samuel Segal, 12, of East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue was cooking for his grandmother who was recently released from hospital.Samuel Segal, 12, of East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue was cooking for his grandmother who was recently released from hospital.

After chatting with people from as far as Portugal and Buenos Aires, Maureen asked if anyone from other exotic locations was on the call and Lorraine Silver from Ilford spoke up.

Maureen said: “Ilford would be very exotic to someone in the Philippines maybe!”

Twelve-year-old Samuel Segal, of East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford, who is due to celebrate his barmitzvah in June, was one of many youngsters taking part.

Susan Rothstein of Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue showing off her dish.Susan Rothstein of Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue showing off her dish.

He said: “The cook-along was so much fun and it was nice to ‘meet’ a celebrity in a virtual way.

“It also felt good to make something for my grandma, who recently returned from hospital, as she likes to try my creations!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland

Coronavirus: EFL push back training return amid ‘stark warning’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Maureen Lipman leads lockdown cook-along highlighting small acts of kindness from Buenos Aires to Ilford

The event was hosted by charity Mitzvah Day.

Coronavirus: Competitors and coaches ‘must understand risks’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street

FA club webinar to share social media guidance

The FA are holding a webinar to share social media guidance
Drive 24