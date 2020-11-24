Jewish Care volunteers set up virtual singalong to celebrate Mitzvah Day in Redbridge

This year’s Mitzvah Day in Redbridge was celebrated with a zoom singalong organised by Jewish Care.

Residents at the charity’s Vi and John Ruben’s House joined in with musician John Rose as he played a number of Yiddish and English classics, including Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen and You are my Sunshine, alongside patriotic favourites like ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.

Organiser Zaki Cooper said: “We have visited Jewish Care homes in previous years for Mitzvah Day, and wanted to maintain the tradition, albeit over Zoom this year. Connecting youngsters with the residents brings a smile to the faces of all involved.”

Participants in the charity’s MIKE youth leadership programme also made sizeable donations to Redbridge foodbank to mark the day.

Paying tribute to both John and the volunteers, the charity’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye, said: “Our residents really enjoyed the opportunity to sing and be entertained. We’re proud of our young participants in Jewish Care’s MIKE leadership programme, who are also showing that they are responsible, caring citizens in our local community.”