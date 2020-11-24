Search

Advanced search

Jewish Care volunteers set up virtual singalong to celebrate Mitzvah Day in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 24 November 2020

Residents at Jewish Care’s Vi & John Ruben’s House in Redbridge enjoy Mitzvah Day on Sunday November 15. Picture: Jewish Care

Residents at Jewish Care’s Vi & John Ruben’s House in Redbridge enjoy Mitzvah Day on Sunday November 15. Picture: Jewish Care

Archant

This year’s Mitzvah Day in Redbridge was celebrated with a zoom singalong organised by Jewish Care.

Siblings Ben and Georgia Matthews - participants in Jewish Care's MIKE programme - donated to their local foodbank for Mitzvah Day. Picture: Jewish CareSiblings Ben and Georgia Matthews - participants in Jewish Care's MIKE programme - donated to their local foodbank for Mitzvah Day. Picture: Jewish Care

Residents at the charity’s Vi and John Ruben’s House joined in with musician John Rose as he played a number of Yiddish and English classics, including Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen and You are my Sunshine, alongside patriotic favourites like ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser Zaki Cooper said: “We have visited Jewish Care homes in previous years for Mitzvah Day, and wanted to maintain the tradition, albeit over Zoom this year. Connecting youngsters with the residents brings a smile to the faces of all involved.”

Participants in the charity’s MIKE youth leadership programme also made sizeable donations to Redbridge foodbank to mark the day.

Paying tribute to both John and the volunteers, the charity’s director of fundraising and community engagement, Adam Overlander-Kaye, said: “Our residents really enjoyed the opportunity to sing and be entertained. We’re proud of our young participants in Jewish Care’s MIKE leadership programme, who are also showing that they are responsible, caring citizens in our local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton hoping for consistency when they face Bradford City

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

West Ham are showing their worth as they continue good run with Sheffield victory

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball

Jewish Care volunteers set up virtual singalong to celebrate Mitzvah Day in Redbridge

Residents at Jewish Care’s Vi & John Ruben’s House in Redbridge enjoy Mitzvah Day on Sunday November 15. Picture: Jewish Care

‘Help Us Help You’ campaign launched to get cancer referrals back up

NELCSU headquarters in Finsbury. Picture: Google

Barnardo’s and Red Letter Days team up to gift Ilford teenage carer a day with hero Patrice Evra

Footballer Patrice Evra turned up at the home of 16-year-old Ian Nelson-Harding to surprise him with a track day, as part of an initiative between Barnardo's and Red Letter Days. Picture: Red Letter Days