Can you help police find missing Ilford woman?

PUBLISHED: 12:23 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 07 April 2020

Marisa has been missing from the Ilford area since Thursday, April 2nd. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Marisa has been missing from the Ilford area since Thursday, April 2nd. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Redbridge Police are appealing for the public’s health to help track down a woman who has been missing from the Ilford area since Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted out a missing person’s appeal urging anyone with any information on the woman’s whereabouts to come forward.

The missing woman’s name is Marisa and she is believed to have been last seen in the Ilford area on Thursday, April 2.

If you have seen her or have any information, please contact 101 quoting reference 20MIS012480.

