Police appeal for missing woman from Ilford

Shannon Palmer from Ilford is missing. She is white, slim, 5ft 3in tall with brown hair which has changed since this picture. Picture: Redbridge MPS Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 23-year-old woman from Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shannon Palmer was last seen at around 1.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

She is white, slim, 5ft 3in tall with brown hair.

Officers are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 and quote 19MIS011885.