Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Ilford

Tarik is missing from Ilford and might have travelled to Manchester or Ireland. Picture: Redbridge MPS Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find 16-year-old Tarik, who is missing from Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers think he might have travelled to Manchester or Ireland and are concerned for his safety.

"Police are concerned for his safety and would appreciate any information or sightings of Tarik," Havering MPS said.

If you have any information that could help, contact 101, quoting 19MIS047770.