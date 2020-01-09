Search

Police concerned for safety of missing teenager from Ilford

PUBLISHED: 12:10 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 09 January 2020

Tarik is missing from Ilford and might have travelled to Manchester or Ireland. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Tarik is missing from Ilford and might have travelled to Manchester or Ireland. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Police are appealing for the public's help to find 16-year-old Tarik, who is missing from Ilford.

Officers think he might have travelled to Manchester or Ireland and are concerned for his safety.

"Police are concerned for his safety and would appreciate any information or sightings of Tarik," Havering MPS said.

If you have any information that could help, contact 101, quoting 19MIS047770.

