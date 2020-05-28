Search

Update: Missing Clayhall teenager with Aspergers found

PUBLISHED: 20:49 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:49 28 May 2020

Yoshi McDermott, who was reported missing, is now safe after having traveled to his grandparents' house in Guildford

Archant

A 17-year-old with Asperger syndrome who was missing since yesterday was found safe at his grandparents house in Guildford.

Yoshi McDermott, 17, who was missing from his Clayhall home since Wednesday, May 27 turned up at his grandfather’s house this evening.

Yoshi’s dad Michael McDermott thanked the community for spreading the message and for their concern.

He said: “There are a lot of people who have been spreading the word on social media and I would like to send my thanks to all of them for their help.”

