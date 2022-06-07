Have you seen Lily? - Credit: Suffolk Police

A teenage girl who has been missing for three days may be in Stratford or Ilford, police say.

The 15-year-old - named as Lily by police - reportedly left her home in the Suffolk town of Sudbury around 3pm on Saturday (June 4) and hasn't returned.

It's believed she may have travelled to the Stratford or Ilford areas of east London.

Lily is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red top, black leggings, black Nike trainers with red markings and carrying a white handbag.

Suffolk Police say officers are very concerned for Lily’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen her, or has any information about where she may be, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Sudbury Police Station via 101.