'Home where she belongs': Missing Shetland pony Jasmine found safe after 10 days missing from Hainault Country Park zoo

PUBLISHED: 08:04 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 05 December 2019

Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A Shetland pony that went missing from a zoo in Hainault Forest Country Park after the attraction was burgled last month has thankfully been found safe and sound.

Foxburrows Farm Zoo in Hainault Forest Country Park was broken into on Sunday, November 24, and the farm has since been appealing for the public's help to find a number of animals that went missing in the wake of the incident.

A Shetland pony named Jasmine, two peafowl and a rabbit were originally on the missing list, although one peahen was discovered on an island in the middle of one of the park's lakes on Tuesday, December 3.

Fears were mounting for Jasmine the longer she remained alone in the wild, as she had never been separated from her mother Bella before and suffers from a medical condition that requires regular treatment.

But fortunately the good news has continued to roll in.

Posting on Hainault Forest Country Park's Facebook page at 1am this morning (Thursday, December 5), a spokesman revealed that Jasmine has now been found.

You may also want to watch:

The Facebook post read: "Found! Jasmine is home where she belongs.

"It wouldn't have been possible without all of the help and support we have received from so many people giving up their time to physically search for her, sharing her information online, offers of help with transport and the wonderful group of people who kept her safe until we could collect her.

"Heartfelt thanks to all of you, and particularly Sharon Hope for driving through the freezing fog to collect her.

"Jasmine seems OK physically if a bit subdued but she will have a thorough health check by our vet tomorrow to make sure she is OK."

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it was called to the zoo at 8.25am on Monday, November 25 after reports of a break-in.

It is understood that the animals had been able to escape after theives damaged a stable door.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

