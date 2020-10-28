Have you seen Fayrus, 17, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen Fayrus, 17, missing from Ilford since Saturday, October 24?

Police are concerned for the safety of Fayrus who was last seen in the Ilford area.

She could possibly be in the Kingsbury, Harrow area or Kent.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference number MIS035665.