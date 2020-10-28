Search

Advanced search

Have you seen Fayrus, 17, missing from Ilford?

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 October 2020

Have you seen 17-year-old Fayrus who is missing from Ilford since October 24? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen 17-year-old Fayrus who is missing from Ilford since October 24? Picture: Met Police

Archant

Have you seen Fayrus, 17, missing from Ilford since Saturday, October 24?

You may also want to watch:

Police are concerned for the safety of Fayrus who was last seen in the Ilford area.

She could possibly be in the Kingsbury, Harrow area or Kent.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference number MIS035665.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Wanstead Central Bowls club held fun competitions due to ongoing restrictions

Ladies’ Championship winner Viv Leech and men’s winner Len Welton (Pic: Len Spicer)

Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘disappointed’ not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Have you seen Fayrus, 17, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen 17-year-old Fayrus who is missing from Ilford since October 24? Picture: Met Police