Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?

Published: 7:41 AM March 16, 2021

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since March 1?

Alisha was previously missing in January but was found, but has since gone missing again.

Police are concerned for her safety as she has now been missing for more than two weeks.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS005916.