Ilford Recorder > News

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 7:41 AM March 16, 2021   
Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since January 24? 

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since March 1? - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since March 1?

Alisha was previously missing in January but was found, but has since gone missing again. 

Police are concerned for her safety as she has now been missing for more than two weeks.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS005916.

People
Wanstead News
Redbridge News

