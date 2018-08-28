Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Concerns over missing Ilford man who recently worked in Spitalfields

PUBLISHED: 07:37 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 25 January 2019

Robert Cieslik, 25, from Ilford recently worked at Spitalfields. Pic: Redbridge Police

Robert Cieslik, 25, from Ilford recently worked at Spitalfields. Pic: Redbridge Police

Archant

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man from Ilford who recently worked in Spitalfields.

Robert Cieslik was last seen on Wednesday when he was due to move to a new home in Ealing, west London, but failed to show up.

The 25-year-old has health issues which require attention so concerns are growing for his wellbeing.

Robert is known to frequent the Gants Hill area.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Still set for managerial return away to O’s

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

West Ham have great news on injured player

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Three family members to be sentenced today for owning Islamic State propaganda

All three will be sentenced at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Concerns over missing Ilford man who recently worked in Spitalfields

Robert Cieslik, 25, from Ilford recently worked at Spitalfields. Pic: Redbridge Police

Union slams “outrageous” costing as London Fire Brigade’s spend on Redbridge stations revealed

Hainault Fire Station. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists