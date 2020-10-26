Have you seen Andrew, missing from Seven Kings?
PUBLISHED: 12:48 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 26 October 2020
Have you seen Andrew, who has been missing from Seven Kings since Thursday, October 22?
Police are concerned for the 49-year-old’s well-being who was last seen in Seven Kings but they believe he may have gone to the Leyton or Walthamstow areas.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 20MIS035354
