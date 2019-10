Redbridge Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings

Louis Chakravarthi, 27, is missing and could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings. Picture: @MPSRedbridge Archant

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are concerned for the wellbeing of Louis Chakravarthi and believe he could be in areas around Goodmayes or Seven Kings.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 and quote #19MIS042215.