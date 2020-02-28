Search

Police say Ilford 14-year-old missing since February 9 could be on Essex-bound trains

PUBLISHED: 07:50 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 28 February 2020

Demi Park, 14, has been missing from her Ilford home since February 9. Picture: Essex Police

Demi Park, 14, has been missing from her Ilford home since February 9. Picture: Essex Police

Can you help police finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen at her Ilford home almost three weeks ago?

Essex Police investigators believe Demi Park is travelling by train between London and Basildon, after being reported missing from her home in Ilford on Sunday 9 February.

Demi has links to Basildon and Canvey.

Anyone who has seen Demi is asked to call the Basildon local policing team on 101.

