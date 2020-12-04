News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Have you seen this missing 14-year-old boy?

Published: 10:05 AM December 4, 2020    Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020
Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge since November 28 but might be in the Ilford, Romford, Barking or Dagenham areas?

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge but could be in the Ilford, Romford or Barking and Dagenham area?

Lucas has been missing from the Uxbridge area since November 28 and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is believed to possibly be in the Ilford, Romford, Barkingside, Barking or Dagenham areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting 20MIS039363.

