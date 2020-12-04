Have you seen this missing 14-year-old boy?

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge but could be in the Ilford, Romford or Barking and Dagenham area?

Lucas has been missing from the Uxbridge area since November 28 and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is believed to possibly be in the Ilford, Romford, Barkingside, Barking or Dagenham areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting 20MIS039363.