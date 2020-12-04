Search

Advanced search

Have you seen this missing 14-year-old boy?

PUBLISHED: 10:05 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 04 December 2020

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge since November 28 but might be in the Ilford, Romford, Barking or Dagenham areas?

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge since November 28 but might be in the Ilford, Romford, Barking or Dagenham areas?

Archant

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge but could be in the Ilford, Romford or Barking and Dagenham area?

You may also want to watch:

Lucas has been missing from the Uxbridge area since November 28 and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is believed to possibly be in the Ilford, Romford, Barkingside, Barking or Dagenham areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting 20MIS039363.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Have you seen this missing 14-year-old boy?

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge since November 28 but might be in the Ilford, Romford, Barking or Dagenham areas?

Redbridge Council named finalist in national awards recognising public service excellence

Redbridge Council hopes to bag top industry award for street cleansing. Picture: Andrew Baker

Opera star recalls memories of Christmas past in Hainault with new album

Opera singer Jonathan Antoine is releasing his first Christmas album ChristmasLand. Picture: PA/Lewis Whyld

Callum Reynolds and Joey Jones edging closer to returning for Dagenham

Callum Reynolds of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Premier League and EFL agree rescue package

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020