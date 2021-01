Published: 5:42 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 5:45 PM January 18, 2021

Have you seen John, 52, missing from Ilford since January 7? - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen John, 52, who has been missing from the Ilford area since January 7?

Police are worried for his wellbeing and believe he could be in the Tottenham or Tower Hamlets areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS001066.