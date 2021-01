Published: 3:14 PM January 27, 2021

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since January 24?

Police are concerned for her safety and believe she may be in the Enfield or Haringey areas.

If you have any information on Alisha's whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS002263.