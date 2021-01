Published: 9:20 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 9:25 AM January 19, 2021

Have you seen Alexander, who also goes by Alix, 17, missing from Ilford since January 2?

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for any information to find him.

If you have any information of his whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference number MIS000194.