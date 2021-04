Published: 12:13 PM April 19, 2021

Have you seen Chantel, 15 missing from Ilford since April 15? - Credit: MPS

Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford since Thursday, April 15?

She has recently moved from Birmingham, via Hackney but she was last seen in Ilford.

if you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS010401.