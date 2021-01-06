Have you seen this 15-year-old missing since October 7?

Published: 2:06 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM January 6, 2021

Have you seen Cian, 15, who has been missing from Grays since October 7 but is thought to be in the Ilford, Hainault or Fullwell Cross areas?

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for any information to find him.

Cian also calls himself Hamza or Abdul.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call 101 quoting reference number 20MIS000668