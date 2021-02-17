Have you seen this 14-year-old girl missing from the Romford and Ilford area?
Published: 1:33 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM February 17, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
Have you seen Olivia Rae, 14, missing from the Romford and Ilford area since February 12?
Police and the girl's family are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Olivia Rae was last seen at Chadwell Heath Lane on Friday, February 12 and her family told the Recorder they are deeply concerned for her safety.
She has brown eyes and red brown hair and is approximately 5'7" and 130 pounds.
Her cousin Reece Johnson said: "Olivia Rae, if you see this please come home and anyone who has any information please notify police."
You may also want to watch:
If you have any information on Olivia Rae's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS004085.
Most Read
- 1 Fairlop sailing centre to remain closed during upgrade, as staff sacked
- 2 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 3 Redbridge receives £500k grant to create 'cultural quarter' in Ilford town centre
- 4 Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months
- 5 Residents furious over 'extortionate' service charges which doubled to £51k
- 6 Woman describes shocking moment she was stabbed
- 7 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
- 8 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 9 Frenford & MSA Women FC to walk 200km for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen
- 10 Over £1,000 raised to replace care home furniture stolen in front of staff
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus