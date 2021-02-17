News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Have you seen this 14-year-old girl missing from the Romford and Ilford area?

Roy Chacko

Published: 1:33 PM February 17, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM February 17, 2021
Have you seen Olivia Rae, 14, missing from the Romford/Ilford area since February 12.

Have you seen Olivia Rae, 14, missing from the Romford and Ilford area since February 12? 

Police and the girl's family are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

Information on Olivia Rae who has been missing since February 12.

Olivia Rae was last seen at Chadwell Heath Lane on Friday, February 12 and her family told the Recorder they are deeply concerned for her safety.

She has brown eyes and red brown hair and is approximately 5'7" and 130 pounds.

Her cousin Reece Johnson said: "Olivia Rae, if you see this please come home and anyone who has any information please notify police."

If you have any information on Olivia Rae's whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference number 21MIS004085.

