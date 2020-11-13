Search

Have you seen Tilly, 14, missing from Ilford?

PUBLISHED: 15:30 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 13 November 2020

Have you seen Tilly, 14, who has been missing from Ilford since November 12? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen Tilly, 14, who has been missing from Ilford since November 12? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen 14-year-old Tilly, missing from the Ilford area since November 12?

Police are concerned for Tilly’s safety since she was last seen at 2.40pm on Thursday, November 12.

She is missing from the Ilford but is believed to be travelling to the Lewisham area.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference 20MIS037832.

