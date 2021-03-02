People urged to take part in seven-day food waste challenge

Published: 3:41 PM March 2, 2021

Redbridge Council is supporting Food Waste Action Week by encouraging residents to take part in a seven-day challenge to reduce food waste from their homes. - Credit: PA/Jonathan Hordle

Redbridge council is encouraging residents to reduce their waste as part of Food Waste Action Week.

Starting yesterday (March 1) and running through until March 7, the challenge is to bring food waste as close to zero as possible.

The council has issued tips on how to do this, with portion planning, fridge optimisation, and using up leftovers all featuring.

This forms part of an eco-friendly emphasis in Redbridge, with residents also invited to an upcoming ‘Love Food, Hate Waste’ workshop on May 18.

Councillor Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride, said: “By making small changes to the way we buy and use food in the borough, we can change the amount of food being wasted which will also have a big impact on the environment.

"Each small act can add up to make a big difference."

For more information, or to register for the workshop, visit redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/campaigns.



