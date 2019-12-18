Search

Advanced search

Murdered aid worker's brother takes message of unity to Redbridge schools

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2019

Mike Haines OBE speaking at Beal High School. Picture: Samantha McGarry

Mike Haines OBE speaking at Beal High School. Picture: Samantha McGarry

Archant

The brother of an aid worker brutally murdered by terrorists spread a message of unity to seven Redbridge schools.

Mike Haines had to suffer through watching footage of his brother David's execution by so-called Islamic State terrorists in 2014, after being held for 18 months in brutal captivity in Syria where he was assisting refugees.

You may also want to watch:

Instead of that ordeal hardening him, Mike founded Global Acts of Unity, a campaign to spread a message of unity, tolerance and understanding.

Mike toured seven schools in Redbridge and said: "Young people are the peacemakers of the future. Through ensuring our young people here, and across the country, know how to stand up to hatred we can together tackle extremism wherever we may find it."

As part of his national tour Mike gave talks to Valentines School, Beal High School, Palmer Catholic, Wanstead High School, Chadwell Heath Academy, Loxford High School and Isaac Newton Academy.

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Harris confident of league turnaround as Daggers look to end poor run at Hartlepool

Mitch Brundle scored the winner against Sutton United on Tuesday. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge boss Wetherall is looking forward to facing off against Walden boss Maher

Kurt Smith of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Two injured after car and lorry crash on A406 in Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Murdered aid worker’s brother takes message of unity to Redbridge schools

Mike Haines OBE speaking at Beal High School. Picture: Samantha McGarry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists