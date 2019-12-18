Murdered aid worker's brother takes message of unity to Redbridge schools

The brother of an aid worker brutally murdered by terrorists spread a message of unity to seven Redbridge schools.

Mike Haines had to suffer through watching footage of his brother David's execution by so-called Islamic State terrorists in 2014, after being held for 18 months in brutal captivity in Syria where he was assisting refugees.

Instead of that ordeal hardening him, Mike founded Global Acts of Unity, a campaign to spread a message of unity, tolerance and understanding.

Mike toured seven schools in Redbridge and said: "Young people are the peacemakers of the future. Through ensuring our young people here, and across the country, know how to stand up to hatred we can together tackle extremism wherever we may find it."

As part of his national tour Mike gave talks to Valentines School, Beal High School, Palmer Catholic, Wanstead High School, Chadwell Heath Academy, Loxford High School and Isaac Newton Academy.