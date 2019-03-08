Nurses urge Ilford South MP to back staff shortages campaign

MP Mike Gapes and RCN president Professor Anne Marie Rafferty. Picture: Tom Colclough Steve Baker

Nurses from London and across England met with Ilford South MP Mike Gapes to urge him to back their campaign to end a staffing crisis that is putting patients at risk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

At the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) event in Westminster, nursing staff and students from London met MPs and peers from all parties to discuss their experiences on the frontline of a health service in the grip of what it calls its worst ever nursing workforce shortage.

RCN president Professor Anne Marie Rafferty met with Mr Gapes and urged him to back the RCN's campaign for new legislation to make government and NHS bosses explicitly accountable for safely staffing health and care services in London and throughout England.

Professor Rafferty said: "Our members had a clear message for the government - change the law so that ministers can't starve health and care services of much-needed health care staff."