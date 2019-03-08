Search

Nurses urge Ilford South MP to back staff shortages campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 19 July 2019

MP Mike Gapes and RCN president Professor Anne Marie Rafferty. Picture: Tom Colclough

Steve Baker

Nurses from London and across England met with Ilford South MP Mike Gapes to urge him to back their campaign to end a staffing crisis that is putting patients at risk.

At the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) event in Westminster, nursing staff and students from London met MPs and peers from all parties to discuss their experiences on the frontline of a health service in the grip of what it calls its worst ever nursing workforce shortage.

RCN president Professor Anne Marie Rafferty met with Mr Gapes and urged him to back the RCN's campaign for new legislation to make government and NHS bosses explicitly accountable for safely staffing health and care services in London and throughout England.

Professor Rafferty said: "Our members had a clear message for the government - change the law so that ministers can't starve health and care services of much-needed health care staff."

