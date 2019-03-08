Search

Migrant Help pop-up event in Ilford: Find out more about the EU Settlement Scheme and how to apply

PUBLISHED: 10:12 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 29 October 2019

Redbridge Library. Picture: Steve Poston

Redbridge Library. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Citizens of the European Union, European Economic Area and Switzerland will need to apply for EU Settled Status, via the EU Settlement Scheme, in order to continue living and working in the UK after Brexit.

This includes residents with a UK permanent residence document, and people born in the UK that are not British citizens.

Migrant Help, a charity that focuses mostly on supporting asylum seekers, refugees and victims of human trafficking and modern slavery, is hosting two events in Redbridge to help affected residents understand the process.

The events are free and will take place from 10am-1pm on Monday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 6.

Booking is not required. Interested residents should drop in at Redbridge Central Library on Clements Road, Ilford.

To find out whether you need to apply to the Settlement Scheme, check the government's website.

