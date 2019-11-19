Metro Bank Ilford call centre rakes in £68,000 for Children in Need

Metro Bank's call centre in Ilford collected £68,000 for BBC Children in Need last week.

On Friday, November 16 more than 100 Metro Bank employees donned their yellow Pudsey ears and volunteered their time to receive thousands of calls into the night to take donations for the annual fundraiser, which focuses on changing the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Lee Protheroe, Head of AMAZE Direct Contact Centres at Metro Bank said: "We're thrilled to have supported BBC Children in Need again this year. Being a community bank is at the heart of what we do and our colleagues are really proud to be playing their part in this long-standing appeal."

Last year Metro Bank supported over 3,500 community and in-store events across its branches.

The bank encourages their employees to volunteer and one day a year they give their time or skills to give back to their community.