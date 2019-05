Video

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: Sunny spells but scattered showers

People enjoy the sunshine by the banks of the River Thames in Richmond upon Thames in west London. PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It's shaping up to be a typical spring weekend, with sunny spells followed by brief and unpredictable rain.

It will feel warm in the sun but blustery so still wrap up as best you can.

And most importantly have a great weekend!