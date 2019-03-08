Search

Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across London

PUBLISHED: 14:05 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 07 June 2019

Travel disruption is expected as the Met Office warns of heavy thundery showers. Picture: Ken Mears

Travel disruption is expected as the Met Office warns of heavy thundery showers. Picture: Ken Mears

Heavy thundery showers are expected across London today (Friday, June 7), which may cause travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning from the Met Office warns of thunderstorms during Friday afternoon and evening.

Some of the thundery showers will be quite prolonged and a few places may see 20mm rain falling within an hour - some spots may receive as much as 30-40mm in a few hours.

Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, the Met Office warns, and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

