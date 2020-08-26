Health programme helps Redbridge man into banking job after long gap

Kumaran Ravendradas landed a banking job after being out of work for two years with support from the Local London Work and Health Programme. Picture: Maximus UK Archant

A Redbridge man who had been out of work for two years and faced mental health and emotional difficulties secured a banking job through help from the Local London Work and Health Programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In June 2019 Kumaran (Kay) Ravendradas joined the programme, which is delivered by Maximus UK, which helps support people into employment.

You may also want to watch:

Key worker Millie Kwakye worked with him to improve his motivation and employability and helped update his CV.

He received financial assistance from Maximus to apply for a DBS, cover a month’s travel expenses and purchase work clothing.

Kay, who has worked from home throughout the pandemic, said having a support system in place was crucial to helping him land the job.

He said: “I am so grateful for the support back into employment. Having someone to talk to at any time about mental health is an immense help.”