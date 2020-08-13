Ilford teenager jailed for two years for Class A drug offences

An Ilford teenager has been jailed for two years after being caught with Class A drugs in Chatham, Kent.

Mehmet Kara, 18, of High Road, was arrested on March 16, 2018 after a gold lock knife, 49 wraps of crack cocaine and 64 wraps of heroin were found on his person during a police stop and search.

Kara — 16 at the time of his arrest — was walking with another boy in the town when stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Both were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Kara was later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He admitted the charges in February this year and was jailed on August 10 at Maidstone Crown Court, with the judge also imposing a community service order of 120 hours of unpaid work, alongside the destruction of the drugs, mobile phone and knife.

No further action was taken against the boy arrested with Kara.