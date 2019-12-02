Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Megan Mcerlean, 19, is missing from the Ilford area, police said.

Redbridge MPS said: "Can you help us locate Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area.

"We are concerned for her welfare, please report any sightings or information to 101 quoting #19MIS047567."