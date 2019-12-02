Search

Police concerned for welfare of missing teenager from Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:56 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 02 December 2019

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Ilford.

Megan Mcerlean, 19, is missing from the Ilford area, police said.

Redbridge MPS said: "Can you help us locate Megan Mcerlean, 19 years old, who is missing from Ilford area.

"We are concerned for her welfare, please report any sightings or information to 101 quoting #19MIS047567."

