Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Meet the pooch sniffing out water leaks close to your home!

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 January 2019

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted into the Essex and Suffolk Water leakage detection team to help sniff out and locate leaks on the water company’s pipe network. Photo: Essex and Suffolk Water

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted into the Essex and Suffolk Water leakage detection team to help sniff out and locate leaks on the water company’s pipe network. Photo: Essex and Suffolk Water

Essex and Suffolk Water

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted in to sniff out leaks close to where you live.

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel sniffing out a leak. Photo: Essex and Suffolk WaterDenzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel sniffing out a leak. Photo: Essex and Suffolk Water

What has four legs, a wet nose, and absolutely loves sniffing out leaks?

Essex and Suffolk Water’s newest team member and secret weapon when it comes to the battle against leakage, that’s who!

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted into the Essex and Suffolk Water leakage detection team to help sniff out and locate leaks on the water company’s pipe network.

The water company has supplies across both Redbridge and Havering, and Denzel has been through a rigorous training programme with his handlers Luke Jones and Ross Stephenson of Cape SPC (specialist pet control) so he is now an expert on leaky pipes.

Luke and Ross are both ex-military dog trainers and have trained him to recognise the tiniest traces of chlorine used to disinfect water supplies.

They have also trained Denzel’s colleague Snipe, a two-year-old cocker spaniel who works with Denzel on a daily basis.

Denzel searches land where the water pipes are laid and when he thinks he’s picked up the scent of a leak he alerts his handlers and the detection teams and they can carry out further investigation to hopefully find and fix the leaks.

Essex and Suffolk Water network performance specialist Joe Butterfield said: “We are so excited to have Denzel as part of the team here and can’t wait to see what he can do.

“We’ve seen so many stories where working and searching dogs have produced results for the likes of the police and the military that it would be foolish of us not to give this a try and to see if the technique can be applied to our supply area.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to save water and detect leaks and recruiting Denzel to the team is a fantastic example of this!”

Denzel’s handler Luke Jones said: “Using dogs to search for drugs and explosives is well known, but there are a host of other applications that we are only just starting to explore. We’re really excited by the progress Denzel and Snipe have made over the last six months.

“Cape SPC are continually reviewing results and data with hope to building a strong case study which evidences the benefits of this asset.”

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Meet the pooch sniffing out water leaks close to your home!

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted into the Essex and Suffolk Water leakage detection team to help sniff out and locate leaks on the water company’s pipe network. Photo: Essex and Suffolk Water

Connors’ team seek strong start to new year away to Fullerians

Eton Manor pair George Bradley and George Cosmo do their best to stop a H.A.C opponent (pic: Martin Pearl).

Taylor reminds Daggers squad what is expected of them

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Barkingside looking for a strong start to 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists